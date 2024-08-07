Ross, Donald R.



Donald Ray Ross, age 90, of Franklin, Ohio passed away on Monday, August 5, 2024. He was born February 9, 1934 in Hazard, Kentucky, the son of Virgil and Elizabeth (Deaton) Ross. Don was a proud member of South Middletown Church of God.



In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Marie Ross; daughter, Connie Wagner; sister, Irma (Everett) Poffenbarger.



Don is survived by his daughter, Renee Ross Elam (Doug Elam); grandchildren, Ashley Elam, Liana Elam and Stephen Elam and sister, Norma (Edwin) Birkhimer.



A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, August 9, 2024, 2:00 pm at Butler County Memorial Park, 4570 Trenton Oxford Rd, Hamilton, OH 45011. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.



