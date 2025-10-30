Smith, Rosemary



Rosemary Smith, age 80, of Springboro, Ohio passed away on Monday, October 27, 2025 at her residence. Rosemary was born in Greenfield, OH on October 1, 1945 to the late Robert and Emmaline Wood.



Rosemary was a graduate of McClain High School Class of 1963 in Greenfield, OH and moved to Springboro, OH in 1984. She was a member of the Sycamore Creek Country Club and an avid golfer. She was a devoted grandmother to her six grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Elton in 2009; also her brother, Robert Franklin Wood and her sister, Barb Park. Rosemary is survived by her two sons, Michael "Tony" (Wei) Smith, Brian (Lisa) Smith; her six grandchildren, Michael, Emmaline, Mallory, Parker, Connor, Elena; her sisters, Nancy (Don) Evans, Robbie (Walter) Cardiff; daughter-in-law, Tina Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Saturday, November 1, 2025 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Anderson Funeral Home, 40 North Main Street, Springboro, OH 45066, followed by a funeral service at 1:00 PM with Celebrant Dan Flory officiating. Burial will be in Springboro Cemetery.



