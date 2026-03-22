Roselyn Faulkner

Faulkner, Roselyn Ruth



FAULKNER, Roselyn Ruth, age 79, of Centerville, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2026. Roselyn was born on March 17, 1946, in Springfield, MA, to the late Lincoln and Madeline (Desoe) Warner. She dedicated her life to education, earning her bachelor's degree from Drew University and her master's from Drake University, then sharing her passion for learning while teaching in Connecticut until 1974, and later in the Centerville School System in Ohio. Roselyn was a woman of deep faith. As a member of David's UCC, she was involved in various groups, where her giving spirit truly shone. She also cherished her time with Warm Wishes, a local sewing group that crafted hats, scarves, and gloves for those in need each fall. Her love for water was evident-she learned to swim in the ocean, and every year, she and her devoted husband, Del, would escape to the coast. Those couples trips evolved into cherished family vacations with their sons, Eric and Todd, creating lifelong memories. Everyone who knew Roselyn will remember her as a kind and accepting person, known for her positive outlook on life. Her warmth and caring nature touched so many, and she will be deeply missed. Left to cherish her memory are her devoted husband of 51 years, Del Faulkner; sons, Eric and Todd Faulkner, and granddaughter, Jenna Faulkner. A celebration of Roselyn's life will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday, March 29 at David's United Church of Christ, 170 W. David Rd., Dayton, OH 45429. Guests are invited to a luncheon at the church following the service. Services will be available to watch online at David's YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/@davidsunitedchurchofchrist5164/streams. We invite all who knew and loved Roselyn to join us in celebrating her beautiful life. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Roselyn's name to David's United Church of Christ for The Warm Wishes Ministry by visiting https://secure.myvanco.com/YNDR/home. Fond memories and expressions may be made at www.routsong.com.



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