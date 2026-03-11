Roseann Trent

Trent (Greene), Roseann Marie



Roseann M. Trent, age 90 of Springfield, OH passed away at her home Sunday, March 8, 2026. She was born April 27, 1935, in Springfield, OH to the late Jesse A. and Alice L. (Riley) Greene. Roseann graduated from Catholic Central High School in 1953. She retired from National City Bank / PNC Bank. Roseann was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, Richard, John and Gerald and her husband, Don. She is survived by her children , Mark (Kathryn), Craig (Dawn), Angela (Leon), Doug (Noyra) and Dwight, as well as eight grandchildren: Jessica, Tara, Aaron, Allysson, Allison, Shane, Alice, Kaitlyn and nine great-grandchildren: Gabriel, Mailynne, Mina, Presley, Blake, Ellie, Audrey, Emerson, and Elliot, and numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends will gather at the Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home Friday, March 13th. Visitation will be held from10:00AM until 11:00AM with remembrances beginning at 11:00 AM with Deacon Max Roadruck officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Clark County. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



