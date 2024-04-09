Rose, Rollin E. "Rollie"



Rollie Rose passed away Friday, April 5, 2024, at the age of 87. He attended OSU, served in the Army, then worked at Navistar before retiring after 40 years of service. His zest for life was evident in his love for traveling with his family, boating/skiing at the Ohio River and later at Indian Lake. Rollie and Lynda shared many joyous moments dancing with friends, snow-birding in Florida, even a tropical cruise just a few years back. He and Spencer worked together on cars, even restoring a '58 Vette. Rollie leaves behind a legacy of love and laughter, survived by his wife of 64 years, Lynda, his children Heather Rose and Spencer Rose, grandchildren, Brittany Oleson, Sydney Rose and Kyle Rose, brother-in-law Norm Ward, nephews, Tim Malone, Craig Ward, Eric Ward and numerous great nieces and nephews. A private memorial will be held later. In lieu of flowers, contributions to your preferred charity would be appreciated. We deeply appreciate the cherished moments spent together as family and the abundance of blessings that enriched our lives! We want to thank Jennie, Alexa, Blakley & Tosha from Cherish Hospice, and the Memory Care staff at Northwood Skilled Nursing. Online condolences may be made at richardsraffanddunbar.com.





