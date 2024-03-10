Rose, Gerold Dean



Rose, Gerold Dean, 64, of Springfield, passed away Friday, February 16, 2024 in Allen View Healthcare Center. Gerold was born August 16, 1959 in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Chester and Osa Rose. Survivors include two children, Daniel Lee Rose and Emily Nicole Rose; six siblings, Lily Mae Alfrey, Virginia Mathers, Peggy Matthews, Gary Rose, Bill Rose and Bennie Rose; special friend, Barbara; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Michael Rose and James Rose; and four siblings, William, Earl, Donnie and Carol. A Memorial Service will be held at Victory Faith Center, 424 S. Fountain Ave., on Saturday, March 16 at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Pauline Hamblin officiating. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



