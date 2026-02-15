Rosa Scott

SCOTT, Rosa



Age 81 of Dallas, GA departed this life Feb. 1, 2026 in Carrollton, GA. The St. Petersburg, FL native lived in Dayton, OH for many years. Survived by many loving family and friends. Funeral Service 12 PM, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026 at H. H. Roberts Mortuary, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. The family will receive friends at 11 AM. Interment, Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com



