Rosa, Giampetro

Rosa Lee "Dodie" Lingrell Giampetro of Urbana passed away on Monday, May 22 at age 86 after a brief illness.



Born on March 4, 1937 to the late Edna Dyson and Lawrence "Ling" Lingrell, Rosa was a proud graduate of the Urbana High School Class of 1956, many of whom still get together monthly.



In high school she was a member of the choir, band, and was the 1956 Tower Queen. While in high school she met her future husband Francis "Frank" Giampetro who was doing his student teaching in Urbana. Frank decided both Rosa and Urbana were "keepers" and they were married on February 2, 1957 and stayed in Urbana to raise five daughters.



Rosa was a maker  you name it, she made it: delicious baked goods, handknit sweaters, well-crafted clothing (even Frank's leisure suits!) creative costumes, prom dresses, beautiful quilts, and countless cross-stitch samplers cherished by her children and grandchildren.



She served two terms on the Urbana School Board in the 1970's, was a volunteer at Mercy Hospital, and worked at Connie's Stitch and Frame.



Rosa was a fun mother and grandmother who spent countless hours crafting with her grandkids and passing on her stitching skills. She and Frank took the grandkids on zip-line adventures and conducted awesome treasure hunts, and made hundreds and hundreds of grilled cheese sandwiches.



She was a courageous two-time cancer survivor.



In addition to her husband of 66 years, Rosa leaves behind 5 daughters; Dawn (Greg) Butcher, Lin (Tom Riley) Giampetro, Andrea (Barry) Giampetro-Meyer, Julia (Kurt) Schropp, and Mary Anne (Chris) Rodgers. Seven grandchildren; Erin Butcher, Matthew (Melissa) Butcher, Colin (Leah Pentecost) Riley, Kristen (Tyler) Stieg, Kaleigh (Clay) Olsen, Kamryn (Reagan) Foote, and Alex (Ruth) Rodgers. Five great-grandchildren and one on the way; Liam and Miles Butcher-Lyden, Brady and Hope Stieg, Elizabeth and (baby-to-be) Olsen, and Lucy Foote; her sister-in-law Vicki Lingrell and many nieces and nephews who loved their "Aunt Dodie".



In addition to her parents, she was pre-deceased by her siblings and their spouses; Bill and Cathy Lingrell, Sandy and Richard Bayes, Barbara Nolte, and Larry (Kay) Lingrell.



Per Rosa's request there will be private grave-side services held at Oakdale Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Champaign County Cancer Association or the charity of your choice.



