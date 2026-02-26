Ronald Robbins

Robbins, Ronald C.



ROBBINS, RONALD C. age 87 of Dayton passed away Sunday February 22, 2026 surrounded by his family. He was born on May 30, 1938 to the late Carlie and Lucille Robbins in Wilder, TN. Ronald proudly served his country in the U.S. Marines for 15 years. Later worked for different paper mills and retired from Cargill after 24 years of employment. Faithful member of Needmore Road Church of Christ. Ronald is survived by his loving and devoted wife Eva Virginia Robbins; daughter Rhonda Fox and son Billy (Dana) Robbins; grandchildren Jenna (Cristina) Green, Kyle (Lauren) Robbins, Morgan (Matt) Ringle; great grandchildren Addison and Eli Bivins, Ella, Evan and Eli Ringle and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings Carlene Webb and Calvin Robbins.



A Funeral Service will be held 1PM Friday February 27, 2026 at Baker Hazel Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton Oh 45415. The family will receive friends 12 Noon until time of service. Officiating Dr. Richard Melson. Entombment at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery to follow. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com



