Ronald Catanzaro

CATANZARO, Ronald A. "Ron"



Ronald A. Catanzaro, age 87, of Dayton, departed this life on October 6, 2025, in Miamisburg, Ohio. He was born on February 3, 1938, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Joseph and Viola (Kluesner) Catanzaro. Ronald A. Catanzaro was the founder and operator of Eagle-Wright Innovations, a company recognized for its advanced labeling and tagging systems, leaving his mark on the industry over the course of his career. He was a proud alumnus of the University of Dayton and a devoted member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Kettering, where his commitment to faith and community was evident in his work with local and international initiatives, including the Precious Blood Missions in Chile and Peru. Ron leaves behind a legacy of love through his five children: Joyce Catanzaro Peters of Ogden, Utah; Lucie (Geg) Steller of Cincinnati; Mary Frances (Mark) Belt of Waynesville; Vincent (Shelley) Catanzaro of Springboro; and Anthony Catanzaro and Cassandra Sandkam of Seattle, Washington. He was blessed with eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, his Lefeld and Catanzaro families and he will be deeply missed by his sister, Carmel (Tom) Catanzaro Kibler. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his cherished wife, JoAnn, and a grandson, Andrew Belt. Visitation Friday, October 17, 2025, from 5:00–7:30 PM in the WESTBROCK FUNERAL HOME, 1712 Wayne Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, October 18, 2025, at 12 PM at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4500 Ackerman Blvd., Kettering. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton, OH. In lieu of flowers the family requests you donate to ALS foundation, ALS United Ohio Donation Form - ALS United Ohio, 1170 Old Henderson Road - Suite 221, Columbus, OH 43220. Ron's complete life tribute may be viewed and shared by visiting www.westbrockfuneralhome.com.



