Rompf, Louise

Rompf (Feiler), Louise "Lou"



Age 90, resident of MA, PA, MI, TN, & OH, passed away Thurs, Nov 30, 2023. Daddy's tomboy (gunslinger). Bachelor degree from U of M (GO BLUE!). Jr. high school Geography teacher (ear bender). Loving, supportive, devoted, wife & stay home mom (old schooler). Loyal, honest, reliable, steadfast, trustworthy friend (weezeeeeee). Never ending optimist (dreamer). Chef extraordinaire (egg whisperer) & baker (green cookies). Avid world traveler (Germanophile). Golf-aholic (no long putters). Card player (great white shark). Any-kind-of-game winner (glückliche Lou). Preceded in death by husband Earl; parents Walter & Gertrud Feiler; sisters Norma (Jim) Ferguson, & Helen Thomas. Survived by son Kurt & daughter-in-law Susan; family Shandy, Stephanie and Aiden Cossell; nieces Joellyn Fellmeth, Jennifer Poel-Van Fossen, Rebecca Thomas; nephews Clayton & Justin Thomas; brother-in-law Donald Thomas. In lieu of visitation or funeral services, please celebrate Lou's moxie with your own exuberance. Prost! If desired, please make donations to Leader Dogs for the Blind, 1039 S. Rochester Rd., Rochester Hills, MI, 48307, 248-651-9011, www.leaderdog.org. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com