ROMMEL, Jon L.



Age 47, passed away at home on Thursday, December 23, 2021. Jon was born on May 25, 1974, in Kettering, Ohio, to Douglas and Jane Rommel. Some of his fondest childhood memories were spent growing up in the heart of Kettering, playing at Wenzler Park and spending summers at the Stroop Road Kettering pool. He attended school within the Kettering city school district from kindergarten until he graduated from Fairmont High School in 1993.



Jon was always a sports enthusiast but football was his all time passion. He simply loved the game. At Fairmont High School, he played varsity football and received several athletic awards during his high school years.



Jon attended Bowling Green State University, where he received his degree in Education. From a young age, Jon



always knew that he wanted to be a teacher and a football coach.



In 1998, he became a social studies teacher and an assistant football coach at Springfield North High School. He later



became the head football coach and received the Greater Western Ohio Conference Coach of the Year award in 2003. Jon loved his classroom as much as the football field. We know Jon touched many lives during his career. He was always happy when former students contacted him. Some reaching out while serving in the military, in far off places thinking of home and remembering he cared and supported them.



For the past 10 years, Jon worked in the Bellbrook-Sugarcreek local school district where he also taught social studies and coached football at Bellbrook High School. He loved the



colleagues he worked with, his students and friendships he made along the way. Jon left a footprint on many students and athletes.



Jon married his wife, Kathy, December 31, 2003, and became parents to two wonderful children, Kelsey and Carson. They are undeniably his pride and joy and the best parts of him



resonate within them. He was a one of a kind cheer dad and supported Kelsey for fourteen years traveling around the country for competitions. He coached Carson's wee eagle football team for 4 years, mentoring and teaching young



athletes the fundamentals of football. He knew some of his greatest impact and memories with his children and family were during this time.



Jon is survived by his wife Katherine Rommel, Daughter, Kelsey E. Rommel; Son, Carson J. Rommel; Brother, Jeffrey D. Rommel, Parents Doug and Jane Rommel. He is also survived by numerous family and friends.



Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2021, at Crossview Christian Church, 4237 E. Social Row Road, Waynesville, OH 45068, visitation will be held from 3:00-5:00 and service will follow at 5:00 pm. Reception to follow



services.



To leave a memory of Jon or a special message for the family, please visit NewcomerDayton.com. Newcomer-Beavercreek Chapel is caring for Jon and his family.

