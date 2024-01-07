Romie, Alice

Romie (Feldman), Alice L.



In loving memory of Alice L. Romie, born on July 11, 1939, and peacefully departed. She married James in 1960, and together they raised four children: Joan (Bill), Marcia (Phil), David, and the late Patricia. Alice leaves behind a legacy cherished by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May her warmth and love endure in the hearts of those she touched. Funeral service at 10:30 am on January 12, 2024, at St. Mary's of the Assumption, 9579 Yankee Rd.



