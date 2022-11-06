ROMER, LeRoy F. "Butch"
Age 87, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022.
Friends and family will be received on Monday, November 7, 2022, from 4:00-8:00 pm at the Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave., Dayton, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, November 8, 2022, 12:00-noon, at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 3033 Far Hills Ave., Kettering, Ohio.
Please refer to the Westbrock Funeral Home site for additional information. www.westbrockfuneralhome.com
Funeral Home Information
Westbrock Funeral Home Inc
1712 Wayne Ave
Dayton, OH
45410