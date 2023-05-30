ROMEO, Vincent J. Jr.



Age 76, passed away on May 25, 2023. He was born on February 28, 1947 in New York, New York. He is survived by his mother, Gudrun Romeo; his wife, Karen Romeo; 5 children, Lisa (Bryan) Ukleja, Vincent Romeo, III, Isabel Romeo, Michael Romeo, and Alyssa Romeo; siblings, Karen (John) Viser, Denis (Cookie) Romeo, Jeffrey (Stacie) Romeo and Gina Romeo; and his 3 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father Vincent J. Romeo, Sr. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. A full obituary can be found at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Dayton, St. Vincent de Paul Bed and Breakfast, Food Bank, or V foundation.

