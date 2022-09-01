Rolfsen, Mary

ROLFSEN (Reinhardt), Mary P. "Babe"



April 9, 1931 - August 29, 2022



Age 91 of Colerain Township, Ohio, passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022, at Hospice of Cincinnati in Blue Ash. She was born April 9, 1931, in Hamilton, Ohio, to Alexander C. and Mary (Frank) Reinhardt. Mary was raised on the family farm in Okeana, Ohio, and graduated from Morgan Township School in 1949. After working for a year at General Telephone Co. in Oxford, Ohio, she was able to save enough money to enroll in Miami University. She graduated three years later in 1953 with a B.S. in Education and, in 1963, received her Masters in Education from Xavier University. Mary continued additional graduate courses at Miami University, Xavier University, and University of Cincinnati. Her lifelong dream was to teach young children which she fulfilled by teaching first grade for eight years at Ross Local School District and twenty-six years at Princeton City School District. Mary always had a love of music, dancing and traveling. She taught piano lessons on Saturdays for eight years, played in an accordion band for several years, and taught ballroom dancing at Arthur Murray Dance Studio in the evenings for eight years. In 1987, she retired from teaching and married the love of her life, Norbert Rolfsen. They traveled extensively, visiting all 50 states and much of Canada. Together, they enjoyed ballroom and square dancing. For 15 years, along with other square dancers, they would entertain in retirement and nursing homes, schools and churches. Norbert passed away in 2013. Mary was dedicated to being a blood donor by donating over 20 gallons. She was extremely proud of all of her family. Her beautiful smile and laugh as well as her kindness, will be greatly missed by all that knew her. Mary is survived by her one sister, Kathleen Reinhardt; her five nieces Linda Dorrmann, Judy Broermann, Mary Frances (David) Haney, Pat (Gordon) Clark, Pamela (Rodney Wilson) Halsey; her six nephews George Reinhardt, James (Carol) Reinhardt, Roy Robert (Sally) Halsey, Paul (Nancy) Reinhardt, John (Lori) Reinhardt, and Scott (Carey) Halsey; her 4 stepchildren Debra (William "Skip") Phelps, Lori (Steve) Griffith, Lynn Ipp, and Michael Rolfsen. She also is survived by many great-nieces, great-nephews, step-grandchildren and great-step-grandchildren, and other special family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Norbert Rolfsen; her 3 sisters, Alberta Halsey and her husband Roy, Dorothy Reinhardt, and Teresa Reinhardt; 4 brothers, Robert Reinhardt who was killed during WWII, George Reinhardt and his wife Alberta, Arnold Reinhardt and his wife Esther, and William Reinhardt; her nephews Dale Ray Reinhardt, David Reinhardt, and Richard Reinhardt. The family wishes to extend special thanks to Lillie Brate, her caregiver for the last several months, the staff of Triple Creek Retirement, and the staff of Hospice Care of Cincinnati for their dedicated and compassionate care. Visitation will be Saturday, September 3, 2022, from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. with Mass to be celebrated immediately following at Corpus Christi Roman Catholic Church, 2014 Springdale Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45231 with Father Don West and Deacon John Corson as celebrants. Burial will be at 2:00 p.m. in Butler County Memorial Park, 4570 Trenton Oxford Rd., Hamilton, OH 45011. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of Cincinnati, P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597. Online condolences may be made at www.springgrove.org.

