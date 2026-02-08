Roland Watts

WATTS, Roland James



Roland James Watts of Centerville, OH passed away peacefully at the Hospice of Dayton on January 13, 2026. Born on June 6, 1938, in Lubbock, Texas, to the late Roy and Catherine (Ochs) Watts, Roland lived a life characterized by service, intellectual curiosity, and an unwavering love for his family and community. Roland was a devoted family man whose life was anchored by his loved ones. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Judy Watts, with whom he built a lifetime of cherished memories. His legacy lives on through his children: son Douglas (Michele) Watts and daughter Melissa (Arthur) Pharmer. He was a proud grandfather to Nicholas and Joseph Watts, and Emma and Morgan Pharmer. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Shirley Eason; his uncles, Chester and Roland Ochs; and his aunt, Faye Clark. Roland earned a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Florida and a Master's Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Dayton. He proudly served six years in the U.S. Army Reserves as an Operating Room Specialist in a MASH unit. He dedicated 41 years to the United States Department of Defense, contributing his expertise to the Flight Dynamics Lab and the Materials Directorate Research Lab. His work in thermodynamics, which included thermal storage and carbon-carbon heat transfer, was vital to the development of the F-35, B-2, and C-17 aircraft. After retiring as Emeritus, Roland continued to mentor the next generation of engineers. His professional impact was vast, serving as an SME in Materials for the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War, representing the U.S. on the SAE Aerospace International committee, and receiving the Outstanding Civilian Service Award from the Department of the Air Force. He was also a member of the Institute of Environmental Science and Technology and volunteer representative for Tech Fest and regional science fairs. Roland was a true fixture in the Dayton and Centerville communities. Whether he was "talking shop" with the Barn Gang at the Engineers Club of Dayton or catching up with friends at Normandy United Methodist Church and the Kettering-Centerville Kiwanis Club. An avid athlete and outdoorsman, he was a regular at the WPAFB and Quail Run tennis clubs. He was deeply involved in his children's lives, coaching baseball and soccer and serving as a leader for Boy Scout Troop 516, including treks to Philmont Scout Ranch. Roland found joy in the Dayton and Cincinnati POPs, the theater, and cheering on the Cincinnati Reds and Flyers basketball. While his work took him all over the world, his favorite trips were the ones spent with family and close friends-especially the summers up at Walloon Lake. Whether he was running errands at Dorothy Lane Market, dropping by the Woodbourne Library, or dining with friends, Roland had a way of connecting with everyone he met. We will all miss his contagious smile and the warm spirit he brought to our lives. A celebration of Roland's life will be on Friday, February 20, 2026, with visitation 9:30 AM – 11:00 AM at Normandy United Methodist Church, 450 W Alex-Bell Rd, Centerville, OH 45459. Funeral services will follow at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Dayton, The Engineers Club of Dayton, or Normandy United Methodist Church. Online condolences and expressions of sympathy can be made to the family by visiting www.routsong.com.



