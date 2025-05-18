Roland, Catherine



Catherine Roland, 104, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 12th, 2025, at Oakwood Village. She was born April 19th, 1921, in Bluefield, West Virginia the daughter of James and Beulah Albright. A lifelong volunteer and pillar of her community, Catherine dedicated over 50 years to Job's Daughters, inspiring generations of young women through her leadership and devotion. She was deeply involved in numerous Masonic organizations, including the Home City Eastern Star Chapter #258 and the Ladies of Palestine. Known for her hospitality, she lovingly prepared meals for countless Masonic gatherings, offering nourishment and fellowship to all. Catherine was also a gifted seamstress, using her talents to serve others well into her later years. She volunteered at the local hospital, sewing cloth bags for walkers to help patients maintain their dignity and comfort. Her hands were rarely idle-always creating, always giving. An avid bowler, Catherine stayed active into her 90s, and she never missed an episode of her favorite game shows. Her competitive spirit, sharp mind, and kind heart were evident in everything she did.



Catherine's life was one of quiet impact and unwavering generosity. She was always thinking of others and lived each day with purpose and grace. Her warmth, wisdom, and selflessness will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and the many lives she touched. Catherine is survived by her three daughters: Celia Nahas, Emma Widener and Connie Cox (James); two sisters: Shirley Graham and Alice Eaton (Charles); grandchildren: Debi Lopez (Tony), Jason Gross (Karina), Craig Widener (Sarah Case), Dawn Licht (Steve), Sarah Yu, Elizabeth Ferrara (David), Joshua Widener (Amber), Mandi Pierson and Katrina Jo Sierra Cox (Mike); 29 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Catherine was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin E. Roland, Sr.; her son, Calvin E. Roland, Jr.; many in-laws and cousins. The family will receive friends on Monday, May 19th, 2025 from 5-7 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. A celebration of her life will be Tuesday, May 20th at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Chaplain Raleigh Thorton officiating. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.





