Rohmiller, Jean F.



Jean Florence Rohmiller passed away November 10, 2024 at the age of 99 while residing at St. Leonard Assisted Living facility. Jean was born to immigrant parents Lt. Guy Williamson, M.M. and Florence Williamson, May 6, 1925 in New Britain, CT. After graduating from Plainville, CT schools she studied at St. Francis Hospital (Hartford, CT) School of Nursing as part of the Cadet Nurse Corps from 1943 - 1946 and became an RN. She signed on as a ship's nurse aboard the converted troopship USAT Gen. S.D. Sturgis transporting displaced persons and refugees from Bremerhaven, Germany to Brazil and, while aboard, met her future husband Arthur Rohmiller, the ship's carpenter. The couple initially settled in Covington, KY and started a family. Later, they moved to Lima, OH, and Jean continued her vocation as a full time homemaker raising their three sons. She encouraged their education and interests, grounding them in faith and family values. As an empty nester she became active in Right to Life and new mother and baby care. She continued this work with Dayton Right to Life after she and Art moved to Kettering in 1988. In addition to her parents and her siblings John Williamson, Joan Liljedahl, and Joseph Williamson, Jean was pre-deceased by Arthur, her husband of 59 years, and her son, the Rev. Christian Rohmiller. She is survived by her sons Thomas (Ellen) of Kettering and John (Teresa) of North Myrtle Beach, SC; four grandchildren Amy, Gregory, Steven (Brittany), and Robert (Ashley); and eight great grandchildren, Summerlin, Courtney, Evelina, Juliana, Christian, Madeline, Jacob, and Mary. Visitation will be held Friday, November 15, 2024, 5:00PM to 7:00PM at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Road, Kettering, OH 45429. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00AM Saturday, November 16, at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 3033 Far Hills Ave., Kettering, OH 45429 followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery, Dayton, OH. Thank you to the nurses and aides at St. Leonard Assisted Living Center and Ohio's Hospice who made a home and provided compassionate care through the years. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts be made to Washington Centerville Public Library (https://www.wclibrary.info/donations/) whose outreach program enhanced Jean's later life while she experienced macular degeneration or to Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley, (https://cssmv.org/help/donate-funds/), to support their many programs benefitting those in need in our area. To share condolences with the family please visit www.routsong.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com