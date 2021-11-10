ROGERS, Ross Alan



Age 66, of Fairfield, died Monday, August 23, 2021, at his residence. He was born in Lakewood, Ohio, on July 7, 1955, the son Lawrence E. and Barbara (Blackburn) Rogers. He had been self-employed as a truck driver for many years. Ross was an avid outdoorsman who had a passion for hunting and racing. He is survived by his sisters, Shari Rogers-Rupp and husband Scott Rupp,



Fairfield, and Suzanne Buckles, San Diego, CA, and a niece Holly Buckles, San Diego, CA. He was preceded in death by his parents. A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 13, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N.W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio 45013 with Pastor Maggie Trumbull officiating. Visitation will be from 12 noon until time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ohio Wildlife Center, 6131 Cook Road, Powell, Ohio 43065. Online condolences are available at



