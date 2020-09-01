ROGERS, Margaret "Margie" Margaret "Margie" Rogers, age 89, of Fairfield, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 30, 2020. Margie was born on October 20, 1930, in Dayton, KY, the daughter of the late Dillard and Anna (nee Abney) Green. Margie grew up in Winchester, KY, where she met her beloved husband William, her "Billy", when in the third grade. They married July 5, 1951, and were soulmates for 62 years until Billy passed away in 2013. She is survived by two nieces, Kathryn (nee Green) and Alan McCane, and Sheila Kay (nee Ashley) Back. Margie also leaves behind several great nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Clyde Green, and her sister, Thelma Ashley. Margie was always smiling even as dementia claimed her memories. She was a woman of faith and she never lost sight of her love of God. A special thanks to the staff at Serene Suites Premier Memory Care and Crossroads Hospice for helping brighten a difficult stage in life. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME is serving family. Margie will be privately laid to rest next to her husband in Winchester Cemetery in Kentucky. Online condolences may be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com

