Rogers, Dana

Rogers, Dr. Dana Brewster



Dr. Dana Brewster Rogers Born April 29, 1934, in Portland Maine, met our heavenly Father March 27, 2024. John 11: "I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die." Dana's wicked sense of humor will be missed by his entire family- he will be desperately missed by his wife of 69 years, Marion Louise Rogers (Perry), his boop and love of his life. His children believed he was the Teacher of all things in life, Scot (Kathy and children Greg and Peter), Shane (Tomi and children John Micheal and Jo Lynn), Kent (Christina and children Kristen and Aaron), Timothy (Mary Beth and daughter Claire), and Beth (David and children Corey, Kristy, Chloe, and Phoebe) and dear friend Belinda. Dana had a profound impact on everyone he encountered on his journey through life, the world is poorer for his passing but richer for his life. He had as many career changes as he did children. As an airman in the United States Air Force, Dana was in the first class of boot-strap airmen to finish his bachelor's degree in electrical engineering and later his master's degree. He retired after 25 years of service. With two children in college, he decided to go back to school and get his PhD from the University of Dayton. After graduating, he moved his family to Barrington New Hampshire to teach at the University of New Hampshire. Dana was recruited back to Dayton to run the Dynamic Environment Simulator at Wright Patt AFB. Eventually, he went back to his love of teaching at the University of Dayton, where he led many students to be the best version of themselves. Dana retired from academic teaching but never stopped teaching about life. If you ever had the pleasure to meet Dana, you will understand what a smart, incredible man he was. A celebration of his life and memorial service with be held at Aldersgate United Methodist Church April 29 at 11:00 AM



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com