Roger Fent Sr.

Fent, Sr., Roger L.



Roger Lee Fent, Sr., a beloved husband, father, gramps, and great-gramps, peacefully passed away on November 1, 2025, in St. Petersburg, Florida, at the age of 80. Born on October 8, 1945, in Springfield, Ohio, Roger lived a life filled with love, commitment, and joy. After dedicating 35 years to the assembly line at Navistar, Roger retired to embrace the warm community of Golden Gate in Pinellas Park, Florida, where he found happiness in his surroundings and continued to spread cheer among his neighbors and friends. His enthusiasm for life was matched only by his deep connection to family. He was a true family man, placing the happiness of his loved ones above all else. Nothing brought him more satisfaction than witnessing the smiles of his family, whom he treasured deeply. Roger proudly served in the United States Army, a testament to his commitment to his country. He was known affectionately as the "Peanut Man," selling peanuts and his famous "Fents Root Beer" at local flea markets, antique shows, and any event he could find. His charm and outgoing nature made him a social butterfly, beloved in the community and among his peers. Roger was actively involved in several organizations including the Elks, American Legion, Local 402, and Union Club. He took immense pride in his family legacy, most notably in the recent birth of his great-grandson, Garrett who brought him immeasurable joy. Roger leaves behind his loving wife Marilyn, to whom he was married almost 59 beautiful years; son, Roger Lee Fent, Jr. (Christy Edwards); grandsons, Jacob (Julie) Fent and Jordan Fent; great-grandson, Garrett Fent; and daughter-in-law, Amy Stroble Fent. The family also includes brother-in-law, David (Linda) McKinney; sister-in-law, Mindy (Mike) Baumgardner; nephews, David McKinney and John McKinney; nieces, Molly (Sarah) Mihaloew and Kelly (Sean) Geis; and great-nieces and great-nephews, Emmie Geis, Myla and Ivan Mihaloew and Gracelyn Ray McKinney. He is also survived by his brothers, Ronnie and Tim, and sisters, Millie and Susie. Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Mary (Manns) Fent; his son, Robert Fent; siblings, Harold and Joann; and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Minnie and Gerald McKinney. Services will be held on Friday, November 14, 2025 at 11:00 AM at Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center, with viewing beginning at 10:00AM until the time of service. Burial will follow at Vale Cemetery. Roger's family would like to thank the Dr.'s and staff at the Florida Cancer Specialist Center for their kind and compassionate care during this time. Condolences may be sent to his family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.





