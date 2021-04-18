X

ROEDER, Edna

ROEDER, Edna Mae

EDNA MAE ROEDER, 96, of Springfield, passed away April 12, 2021, at Oakwood Village. She was born on April 23, 1924, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late Oliver and Charlotte Huggins. She

graduated from Springfield High School. After high school Edna graduated from City

Hospital School of Nursing. She worked for City Hospital in the

maternity ward for several years and then worked for Dr.

Donald Guyton. She later worked and retired from Springview Developmental Center with 10 years of service. Edna was a member of Springfield Township Fire Department #2 Ladies Auxiliary and she was also a Nurse Cadet. Her and her

husband, "Bud" were the founders and advisors of the Saddle Tramps 4-H Club for 27 years. Edna had a passion for crafts, painting, gardening, and traveling with her husband and close friends. Survivors include her four children, Barbara

Ricketts, Joyce (Mike) Priest, Keith (Debbie) Roeder and John (Cari) Roeder; eight grandchildren, Marc Ricketts, Scott (Kim) Ricketts, Brian (Tracy) Ricketts, Holly (Dale) Martin, Lori (Sean) Dunne, Jamie (Derien) DeMayo, Steve (Sierra Hilliard) Roeder and Adam (Amie Myers) Roeder; 18 great-grandchildren;

numerous nieces and nephews and good friend, Betty Bross. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years,

Eugene "Bud" Roeder; brother, Dick Berry and son-in-law,

Larry "Butch" Ricketts. Private services will be held at the

convenience of the family. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.




Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

