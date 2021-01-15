ROEBUCK, Kenneth



Kenneth Roebuck, 86 of Urbana, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, January 9, 2021, in his home.



Kenneth was born July 8, 1934, in Lambton, Ontario, Canada, the son of the late George H. and Annie (Creighton) Roebuck. He was born and raised in Ontario, Canada. He met and married Reta Leenknegt on September 24, 1956. Ken and Reta moved to Ohio with their young family in 1964 and settled in Urbana to raise their 10 children. They just celebrated 64 years of marriage. Ken was a member of the Grace Mutual United Methodist Church. He was also a member of the United States Trotting Association (USTA) and has been involved with standardbred horse racing for over 65 years. He retired from Reiter Dairy in 1998 after many years of service. In his free time, he enjoyed gardening, vacationing in Canada and spending time at the Champaign County Horse Track.



Kenneth is survived by his wife, Reta (Leenknegt) Roebuck; children, Bonnie (Phillip) Maley, Donnie Roebuck, Karen Roebuck, Joanne (Pat) Petty, Brian (Judy) Roebuck, Robin (Jon) Berry, Amy (Kevin) Shepherd and Gaye (Craig) Carafa; as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



He is preceded in death by his parents; sons, Ronnie Hazzard and Scott Roebuck; as well as his siblings.



A private memorial service will be held at the family's convenience in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio.



Memorial contributions may be made to Give Medical Ministry, 1000 Mote Drive, Covington, Ohio 45318 or to the Champaign County Fair, c/o Champaign County Harness Horseman's Association, 384 Park Ave., Urbana, Ohio 43078



Arrangements entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio.



