Rodriguez, Inez

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

Rodriguez, Inez E.

Rodriguez, Inez E., age 98 formerly of Centerville, OH. She was preceded in death by her husband, Manuel in 1996. She is survived by a daughter and her husband, JoAnn (Robert); two sons and daughter's-in-law, Robert (Catherine), James (Rita); sisters, Lina Vattolo, Valeria Vattolo, Bianca Vattolo; a brother-in-law, Mauro Mariani; grandchildren, Amy, Rob, Carmen, Maya, Christine, Stephanie; five great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter; numerous nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 am, Friday December 8 at Holy Angels Church. The family will receive friends Thursday from 4:00-8:00 pm at the Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd. Burial, Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Westbrock Funeral Home

5980 Bigger Road

Dayton, OH

45440

https://www.westbrockfuneralhome.com

In Other News
1
Jordan, Patricia
2
Wolf, Charles
3
Theis, Stephen
4
Nicodemus, Mary
5
Bruner, Viola
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top