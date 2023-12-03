Rodriguez, Inez E.



Rodriguez, Inez E., age 98 formerly of Centerville, OH. She was preceded in death by her husband, Manuel in 1996. She is survived by a daughter and her husband, JoAnn (Robert); two sons and daughter's-in-law, Robert (Catherine), James (Rita); sisters, Lina Vattolo, Valeria Vattolo, Bianca Vattolo; a brother-in-law, Mauro Mariani; grandchildren, Amy, Rob, Carmen, Maya, Christine, Stephanie; five great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter; numerous nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 am, Friday December 8 at Holy Angels Church. The family will receive friends Thursday from 4:00-8:00 pm at the Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd. Burial, Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton.



