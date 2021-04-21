RODGERS, James Arthur



James, a longtime resident of Centerville, Ohio, passed away on Monday, April 12, 2021, at the age of 78. He was a loving father, grandfather, a retiree from the State of Ohio BWC and a U.S. Army veteran. He was the widow to Mary Sarah



Rodgers (Emish) who preceded him in passing in 2011. He is survived by his son, James E. Rodgers, grandchildren Jack Evan Rodgers and Elise Christine Rodgers and sister-in-law Betsy Stevens. Due to his personal wishes, there will be no showing or service, but there may be a Celebration of Life event in the future (family and friends will be contacted).

