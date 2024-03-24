Rodgers, Blanche G. "Bunny"



Blanche G. "Bunny" Rodgers, 82, of Springfield, passed away March 21, 2024, at Villa of Springfield. She was born October 18, 1941 in Springfield to Paul Clinton and Anne Louise (Schemel) Forbeck. Bunny was a beautician for many years. She loved crocheting, camping, shopping after Christmas with her grandkids, garage sales, and of course, doing hair. She is survived by her children; Susie Karns, Holly Cavanagh, Julia Brickles (Brett), and Judy Rodgers, numerous grand-children, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gail Lewis Rodgers, daughters; Michelle Myers and Carol Haffner, brother; David Forbeck, sister; Barbara Forbeck, son-in-law; Don Karns, great-granddaughter; Taylor Hoffner, and her parents. Graveside services will be held at Ferncliff Cemetery, 501 W. McCreight Ave, at 2PM on Wednesday, March 27th, 2024. Arrangements are being made by JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



