Roderick, George E.
George E. Roderick, 88, of Springfield, passed away on February 10th, 2025 at Soin Medical Center. He was born August 9, 1936 in Toledo, Ohio. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 17th from 12-1 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. with burial to follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH
45503-3610
https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral