Rodberg, Thomas

age 82 of Kettering, transitioned into God's love on Monday, September 18th, 2023 at Kettering Hospital. He was born September 15th, 1941 in Dayton to the late Carl Mikle and Evelyn (Sroufe) Rodberg. Tom was a soul mate to his wife, Sylvia, a loving father and grandfather, a talented musician, and an advocate for mental health. He served as the school psychologist for the Tipp City school district where he helped numerous children to maximize their ability to learn. Even outside of work, he had a passion for acquiring knowledge. Tom was a deeply spiritual man whose practice was built on love as the essence of life. He was preceded in death by his father, Carl Mike Rodberg and mother, Evelyn Rodberg. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Sylvia Rodberg (nee Husmann), his daughter Stacey Baker (Steven), his step-son Michael Day (Kristall), two grandchildren Weston and Sadie, his sister Karen Moore (Alan), and many loving friends, neighbors, and family. There will be a celebration of life at 10 a.m. Thursday, September 21st, 2023 at David's United Church of Christ at 170 W. David Road Kettering, OH 45429. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.



