ROCKFIELD, Barbara J.



Age 92 of South Vienna passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born on March 16, 1929, in Springfield, Ohio, to the late Robert and Anna Margaret (Buehl) Knisley. In addition to her parents, Barbara is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert Rockfield; brothers, Ora "Bud" Knisley and Rob (Louise)



Knisley; sisters, Anna Grubbs and Monie (Earl) Lewis; daughter-in-law, Lenore Rockfield; son-in-law, Danny Baker and



sister-in-law, Barbara Knisley. She leaves behind her children: Gary Rockfield and Robin Baker; brother, Roger (Pat) Knisley; grandchildren: Greg (Jil) and Stacia (Jim); great-grandchildren: Zack, Lucas and Gabby Rockfield and Ryan and Nathan Hance. Barbara is also survived by her sister-in-law, Carolyn (Ron) Shoemaker; several nieces and nephews as well as her



neighbor family, Adrienne and Paul Hutzell. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Ingling Williams & Lewis Funeral Home, South Charleston from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. with her funeral beginning at 2:00 p.m. Barbara will be laid to rest at Plattsburg Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Associations. Condolences are forwarded to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



