Robisch, David C

Robisch, Rev. David C.



Reverend David C. Robisch, died Saturday, May 3, 2025. He was born in Cincinnati on July 6, 1937, the beloved son of the late Naomi (Matre) Robisch and Chris Robisch.



Survived by many cousins and dear friends, including Kathy Rotterman, his longtime friend and caregiver in his struggles with Parkinson's disease.



After his studies at St. Gregory and Mt. St. Mary Seminaries and graduate studies at Xavier University, Fr. Robisch was ordained to the priesthood on December 22, 1962 by Archbishop Karl J. Alter. After ordination, he taught at Elder High School and served as assistant director at the University of Cincinnati's Newman Center. From 1965 to 1970, he was secretary to Bishop Edward A. McCarthy and assistant chancellor for the archdiocese. The following ten years were spent as spiritual director at St. Gregory Seminary.



Fr. Robisch spent many years in parish pastoral work, serving as associate pastor at St. Peter in Chains Cathedral (1963); St. Ann, Groesbeck (1963-64); St. Aloysius, Elmwood Place (1964-1965); St. Therese, Little Flower, Mt. Airy (1965-66); St. Louis Church (1966-70); and St. Bernadette, Amelia (1970-80). In 1980, he became pastor of St. Albert the Great in Kettering, and in 1991 was named pastor of St. Mary in Hyde Park where he served until 2007. He retired from administration in 2007 and continued ministry helping on weekends at St. Columban, Loveland.



Reception of the Body will be at St. Columban Catholic Church, 894 Oakland Rd, Loveland, OH 45140 on Wednesday, May 7 from 5 to 8 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Columban on Thursday, May 8, at 10:30 am. Interment will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery following a luncheon at the church.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Parkinson's Foundation or Catholic Relief Services.



Many thanks for the kind and loving care by the nurses and staff of SEM Haven Nursing Home and Hospice of Cincinnati.



Condolences to www.rohdefuneral.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com