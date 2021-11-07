ROBINSON, Stephen E.
Entered eternal rest on October 24, 2021. He was preceded in death by parents Rev. Robert B. and Mary (Boykin) Robinson, brother Robert B. Robinson Jr. Cherishing his memory are sons, Tony (Chrystal Johnson) Robinson and Aundray
(Yalonda) Robinson, brothers Phillip, Timothy (Maria),
Anthony Robinson, sisters
Sharon (Roger) Neal and
Patricia (Kevin) Days. Walk through visitation Monday, November 8, 2021, 10-11 AM, service to follow 11 AM at H. H. Roberts Mortuary. Interment Greencastle Cemetery. Services will be streamed https://www.
facebook.com/HHRobertsDayton/. MASK ARE REQUIRED.
Funeral Home Information
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH
45417
https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral