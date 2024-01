Ruth Robinson



"Momma"



03/18/22-01/24/94



Momma it has been 30 years to the day since we have seen you. There's not a day that goes by that you are not in our thoughts or felt in our hearts.



Momma, your words of wisdom and your shoulder of comfort is something that is always missed. As the old adage says, "There is nothing like a mother's love,



EXCEPT THE LOVE OF GOD!!!"



Momma, we miss you and love you so much.



The Myrick and Robinson Families



