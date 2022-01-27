Hamburger icon
ROBINSON, Robert

Obituaries
1 hour ago

ROBINSON, Robert

Age 93, of Springfield, passed away on January 20, 2022, in his home. A celebration of Robert's life will be held at Noon on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Restored Life Ministries, 1117 Innisfallen Ave., Springfield. Family and friends are invited to gather in the church one hour prior to the service. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting


Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

