ROBINSON, Mary Louise



Mary Louise Robinson, age 88, of Monroe, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022. She was born January 20, 1934, in Cherokee, North Carolina, the daughter of Robert and May (Murphy) Brindle. Louise was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved being around children and was in charge of the nursery at Trenton GracePointe Church of the Nazarene where she was a longtime member. Louise was a choir member for many years. She retired as an Edgewood school bus driver after 23 years of service. Louise enjoyed traveling with her husband.



In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband John, who passed away on October 21, 2022; her granddaughter, Hailey Robinson; 3 sisters; and 3 brothers. Louise is survived by her daughters, Renee Osepchuk, Barbara Robinson; grandsons, Jonathan Osepchuk, Michael (Tonya) Osepchuk; great-grandson, Landin Osepchuk; sister, Janice Jones and many other loving family members and friends.



Visitation will be 12:00 pm-2:00 pm on Monday, November 21, 2022, at Trenton GracePointe Church of the Nazarene, 220 N. Miami St., Trenton, OH 45067. A Funeral Service will follow at 2 pm with Pastor Jon Young officiating. Burial will be at St. John's Cemetery, Trenton, OH. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

