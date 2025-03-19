Robinson, Lynda Louise



Lynda Louise Robinson, age 84, of Lebanon, Ohio passed away on Monday, March 17, 2025. She was born March 21, 1940 in Leatherwood, Kentucky, the daughter of Henry and Parthenia (Burton) Quinton.



Lynda was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a school bus driver for Middletown City Schools and retired after 14 years of service. Lynda enjoyed sewing and spending time with her family. She taught Sunday School for many years at Ridgecrest Church of God.



In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Ray Robinson Sr.; sisters, Kathleen, Anna Marie; brothers, Wardell and Gus.



Lynda is survived by her children, Robin (Dave) Ball, Richard (Tammy) Robinson, Angela (Thomas) Bellaw III, Donald (Elizabeth) Robinson Jr., Anthony (Suzette) Robinson; grandchildren, Ryan, Rachel, JB, Samantha, Jamie, Kayla, Kelsey, Ashley, Megan, Melissa, Michael, Christina, Colien; 17 great grandchildren; and many other loving family members and friends.



Visitation will be 10:00 AM-12:00 PM on Thursday, March 20, 2025 at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. A Funeral Service will follow at 12:00 PM. Burial will be at North Monroe Cemetery. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com