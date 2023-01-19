journal-news logo
ROBINSON, Larry

Age 75 of Germantown, passed away on January 16, 2023. He was born in Dayton, OH, to the late Earl and Debbie (Neeley) Robinson, graduated from Jefferson High School, was a US Army Veteran and retired from the Dupps Company. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his significant other, Joann Caplinger, he is survived by his sons Jason "JR" Robinson, Jeremy (Marybeth) Robinson, 6 grandchildren, his brother Rick (Karen) Robinson, and sister Judy Goodpaster. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 20, 2023, from 5-7pm at the Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home, 29 N Main St. Germantown, OH. Online condolences can be made at


