X

ROBINSON, Kenneth

ajc.com

Obituaries | 6 hours ago

ROBINSON, Kenneth J. "Kenny"

Age 59, of Germantown, OH, passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. He was born in Dayton, OH, on May 22, 1961, to the late Dorothy E. (Matthews) and James W. Robinson. He was

employed at the Weidle Corporation. Kenny was a member of the Germantown Eagles #2292. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Bonnie Neal. He is survived by his loving wife of 4 years, Sherri M. (Wood) Robinson; his children: Justin (Trish) Robinson, Kendall Robinson and Mackenzie Robinson; his step-daughter, Hannah (Steven) Isaacs; 5 grandchildren, Justin Jr., Randall and Colton

Robinson, and Mylah and Weslee Isaacs; 5 sisters, Joyce

Barrett, Connie Robinson, Betsy Harvey, Jane Robinson and Vickie (Donald) Rohrbach; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., Saturday, April 10, 2021, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH, where a Celebration of Life will follow at 1 p.m. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown

6900 Weaver Rd

Germantown, OH

45327

http://www.daltonfuneralhome.net/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.