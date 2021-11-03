ROBINSON, Dana

ROBINSON (Hensley), Dana



Dana (Hensley) Robinson, 36 of Springboro, passed away on Friday, October 29, 2021. Dana, born May 17, 1985, is a 2004 graduate of Miamisburg HS. Dana worked as a counselor at Trotwood-Madison HS. She is survived by her loving husband, Oliver Robinson; her sons, Leon and Quentin Robinson; mother, Linda (Robert) Angel; father, Mikel (Terri) Hensley; brother, Kyle (Michelle) Angel and nephew Graham Angel. Visitation is on November 4, 2021, at GEBHART-SCHMIDT PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg from 6-8 pm and 11 am.-1 pm. on Friday, November 5, 2021. Funeral services will follow. Check website www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com for further information.

