ROBERTSON, Elizabeth



Heaven gained a new angel and she's funny and sassy.



Elizabeth "Nicole" Robertson, 20, of Dayton, passed away



February 24, 2022, at Miami



Valley Hospital following a lifelong illness. She was born in Dayton on December 2, 2001, the daughter of Kenneth and Amanda (Frock) Robertson.



Elizabeth Nicole was a proud



graduate of West Carrollton High School, class of 2021, and loved the teachers, aides and classmates who became her friends there. She thoroughly enjoyed going for car rides with the windows rolled down while singing along to her favorite songs. Elizabeth Nicole was loved by many including her



medical caregivers, her social work caregivers, her numerous extended family members, her church family, her teachers and aides and friends. Words used to describe her include sweet, feisty, strong-willed, witty and observant. Many were in awe of Elizabeth Nicole's strength in overcoming obstacles and



defying the odds against her. Survivors include her parents, Kenneth and Amanda Robertson; foster parents, JoAnn "Granny" and Terry "Pappy" Martin; brother, Bradley



(Hannah) Robertson; and nieces and nephews, Callie, Rayden, Brentlee, Rem'i, and Everleigh. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

