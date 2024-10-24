Robertson, Dale E.



Age 78, of Hamilton, OH passed October 22, 2024. Long-time educator in Butler County Schools. Survived by his wife Jo Malicote; children, Hayley, Amy, and Shane Robertson, Annie Klenk, and Samantha Palazotto. Visitation at Eaton Rd. Church of God, 2000 Eaton Rd., Hamilton, OH Saturday, October 26, 2024 from 10 a.m. until the Memorial Service at 2 p.m. Full obituary and online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.



