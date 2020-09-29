ROBERTS, Phyllis Ann Phyllis Ann Roberts, 84 of Hamilton, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at UC Medical Center. She was born on November 25, 1935, the daughter of the late Russell and Dorothy (Cline) Campbell. Phyllis had worked several years in retail before working for a cleaning service. Phyllis enjoyed playing bingo, had a passion for arts and crafts, and enjoyed spending time with her family. She is survived by her daughter, Debbie (Theo) Garrison; two grandchildren, Heather (Dennis) Cain and Christopher (Glorina) Garrison; and three great grandchildren, MacKenzie, Gabriel and Erika. Visitation will be held from 10am to 12pm on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at the Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home. Funeral Ceremony will follow at 12pm with interment to be held at Hickory Flat Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com

