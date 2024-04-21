Roberts, Jerry



age 80, passed away Wednesday, April 4, 2024 at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. He was born in Strongsville, Ohio to the late Theodore M. and IdaBelle (Jacobs) Roberts. Jerry was preceded in death by his brother Jack Roberts. He leaves behind his beloved wife Diana Roberts, his daughter Jamie Roberts, alongside sister Louise (Robert) Caputo, in-laws Laurie (Ken) Wells, Chip (Ximena) Lawson, and several nieces and nephews .Jerry recently retired from Kettering Hills and Dales Florist in 2023 after 43 years. He graduated from Strongsville High School in 1961 and Baldwin Wallace College in 1965, where he was a member of Kappa-Phi Zeta of Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity. He loved football and was honored by his high school for sports. In 1983, he was inducted into Strongsville High School's very first Athletic Hall of Fame for his time playing football, baseball, and basketball. Jerry received further accolades during his time in college, including the Cleveland Touchdown Club Award for Most Outstanding Local College Player in 1964, the Hall of Fame Award for the Class of 1965, and the Baldwin Wallace Most Valuable Player Award in 1965. That same year, he would go on to become a draft choice of Vince Lombardi for the Green Bay Packers. Let us remember Jerry as the precious gift he was to us all, whose contagious smile and gentle spirit left an unforgettable impression on everyone he met. His unwavering kindness, his humor, love, and his ability to show up for his loved ones will not be forgotten. A Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends on Saturday, April 27th, 2024 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at Tobias Funeral Home  Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave, Kettering, Ohio 45429.



