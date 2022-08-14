ROBERTS, Christopher L.



Age 60 of Vandalia, passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022. He was born August 6, 1961, in Dayton, Ohio, to Dan Roberts and the late Rosemarie (Heid) Roberts. In addition to his mother, Chris was preceded in death by his wife of 34 years, Jacalyn M. (Swartz) Roberts; Jackie's parents, Marvin and Harriet (Culbertson) Swartz; Jackie's brother, Doug Swartz and nephew, Mark Roberts. Chris is survived by his daughters, Elizabeth Gillen (Will) and Stephany Dill (Cody); brothers, Tim Roberts (Beth) and Scott Roberts (Robin); sister, Mechelle Derlich (Don); sister-in-law, Mary Swartz; step-mother-in-law, Connie Swartz; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Chris grew up in the Park Layne area of New Carlisle. He graduated from Tecumseh H.S. and served four years and was honorably discharged from the United States Coast Guard. Chris was a news videographer for WKEF/WRGT-TV channels 22/45 for 30 years. He also worked as a news video editor for WHIO-TV channel 7 for 5 years until his retirement. Chris enjoyed many hobbies such as genealogy, model building and collecting Disney memorabilia. Chris loved his family very much and was an avid football fan. He became a football coach in 1988 where he played a large role in creating the Tecumseh Middle School football program. Along with coaching, he videotaped the football games for the high school for 25 years. Chris was inducted into the Tecumseh Athletic Hall of Fame as a coach in 2016. He was very proud of the success of the football program that he continued to follow. A gathering of family and friends will take place on Sunday, August 28, 2022, from 2-4pm at the Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, OH 45424. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 29, 2022, at 10 am St. Christopher Catholic Church, 435 E. National Rd., Vandalia. Burial beside his wife, Jackie, will follow at Miami Memorial Park in Covington, Ohio. Contributions may be made in Chris's memory to the Tecumseh Athletic Boosters. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

