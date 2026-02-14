Robert White Jr.

White, Jr., Robert A.



Robert Alvin White Jr., passed away on Saturday, February 7th, in his Lenox, MA home.



Bob was one of those larger-than-life people. If you met him once, you remembered him; if you were lucky enough to have him in your life, you treasured him. In all he did, his brilliance, generosity, loyalty, and humor shone through.



An original baby boomer, and over-achiever, he grew up in Middletown, OH, and was an Eagle Scout at the tender age of 13 (his mother's favorite brag). His interior design career began at the Roy A. White Company, founded by his grandparents. He worked after school alongside his father, grandmother, and siblings stocking shelves, mixing paint, and selling wallpaper.



After graduating from Xavier University and receiving his Master's in Political Science at Boston College, he moved to New York and began his career.



A charismatic and effective leader, Bob eventually found his way back to the design world, managing fulfillment at Motif Designs; followed by three decades at Folia, a manufacturer and distributor of fabrics and wallpapers for Ralph Lauren and other designers. In recent years, Folia tapped Bob as chief operating officer for Annie Selke's Pine Cone Hill, until recently headquartered in Pittsfield, MA.



Bob was an adventurer. Whether sailing the Caprice with his uncles to Martha's Vineyard, braving downeast Maine weather with his buddies, or cruising with his nieces and nephews in the Long Island Sound, he loved being at the helm and sharing the joy of wind and water.



He made many lifelong friends as he shared adventures hiking, climbing, and exploring beautiful spaces from New England to Montana. He also travelled with Shirley to Africa, India, Italy, and several other countries.



But above all, family and friends were his lifeblood. He especially treasured time with his grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and throughout his life made connecting with those he loved his priority.



He is survived by his spouse and partner, Shirley; his step-daughter Jess and husband Tom; his daughter–in-law, Carrie; his sisters Bonnie and Jeana, and brother-in-law Brian. His grandchildren, Kai, Ben, Zarah, Cam, and Ollie will dearly miss their Bob-Bob, as will those who called him Uncle Bobby. And he'll be remembered in sea-going stories and amusing anecdotes by the innumerable people whose lives he touched.



He is predeceased by his parents, Robert A. White, Sr. and Barbara Betzig White, sister Kathi, brother Chris, step-son Dave, niece Sara, and dear friend Karl.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be directed to Beacon Center in Madison, WI, where his niece Sara dedicated her time to supporting the unhomed; the Sara Marie White Memorial Epilepsy Scholarship; or the restoration of the Lenox Meeting house.



catholiccharitiesofmadison.org/the-beacon



epilepsywisconsin.org/programs



https://www.lenoxmeetinghouse.org/



