Robert Westgerdes

Westgerdes, Robert J. "Bob"



Robert James Westgerdes, affectionately known as Bob, passed away peacefully on December 30, 2025, at the age of 78. Born on August 19, 1947, in Kettering, Ohio, Bob was a pillar of his community, leaving behind a legacy that encompasses his dedication to family, career, and a deep love for animals. Bob graduated from Fairmont East High School, Class of 1965, and went on to serve his country honorably in the United States Air Force from 1965 to 1969 during the Vietnam Conflict. His commitment to service and duty laid a strong foundation for a life filled with hard work and dedication. For decades, Bob owned a jewelry store, where he cultivated many cherished relationships with customers and colleagues alike. His entrepreneurial spirit was evident in all his endeavors, and alongside his career, he nurtured a passion for farming as a beloved hobby. Bob took immense pride in his farm, where he engaged in woodworking and building furniture, showcasing both creativity and craftsmanship. Bob was known for his steadfast spirit, which was complemented by an abundance of kindness and nurturing love toward those around him. He loved to share his whimsical sense of humor through his classic bad-dad jokes, bringing joy to all who knew him. Bob's pride extended to his pets; he cared for a multitude of animals, including dogs, cats, peacocks, goats, parrots, and cows. His home was vibrant with the sounds and energy of his beloved animals, reflecting his compassionate nature and the deep bonds he formed with them. He is lovingly remembered by his daughters, Ann (Ron) Miller and Katie (David) Westgerdes, his grandson, Seth Miller, and his siblings, Joan Morris, Jean (Bill) Hensing, and Steve (Becky) Westgerdes. Alongside his family, Bob is survived by many friends who will fondly remember the warmth he brought into their lives. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Norma Westgerdes, and his beloved wife of 56 years, Millie, whose memory remains forever in the hearts of those who knew them together. As we celebrate the life of Bob, we cherish the moments spent with him, the lessons learned, and the love he shared so generously throughout his life. His legacy will undoubtedly endure in the stories told and the memories cherished by those who were fortunate enough to know him.



