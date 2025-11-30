Robert Shively

Shively, Robert L. "Bob"



Robert L. "Bob" Shively, 84, of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, November 26, 2025. He was born on January 6, 1941, in Springfield, the son of the late Russell and Thelma (Kiger) Shively.



Bob graduated from Springfield High School, class of 1960, and soon after enlisted in the United States Air Force, proudly serving his country. Following his military service, he was employed at Western Electric and later, International Harvester.



A gifted photographer, Bob freely shared his talent with others, often volunteering to capture special events for family, friends, and the community. He was an active member of Kiwanis and especially enjoyed helping with the annual Wittenberg Basketball Kiwanis Classic.



Bob was a friend to all and lived out a servant's heart through his dedication to Maiden Lane Church of God. His faith guided him through numerous mission trips, many of which he took alongside his brother Fred. He loved fishing, traveling the world, and investing his time and energy into the people and places he cared about most.



Bob was recently preceded in death by his beloved wife, Beverly, in March of 2024, after 59 years of marriage.



He is survived by his son, Matt (Ginessa) Shively; three grandchildren, Robby, Jonathan, and Kallee Shively; and his brothers, Fred (Kay) Shively and Dan (Georgia) Shively. He also leaves behind numerous friends, including special friends Jim Harwood, Luther Hill, Randy Wade, and Chuck Poole. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his siblings: Gene Shively, Linda Cochran, Karen McGraw, and Stephen Shively.



Services will be held on Wednesday, December 3rd at 11:00 a.m. at Maiden Lane Church of God with Pastor Matt Roe officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00–11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Burial with military honors will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. To view his memorial video or leave online condolences, visit www.littletonandrue.com





