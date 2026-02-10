Robert Seiter Jr.

Seiter, Jr., Robert Franklin "Rob"



Robert Franklin Seiter Jr., known fondly by all as Rob, passed away peacefully on February 6, 2026, at the age of 75. Born on July 15, 1950, Rob's life was a testament to the strength of family, the value of hard work, and the joy of pursuing one's passions. Rob graduated from Carroll High School and then The Ohio State University.



Rob is survived by his beloved wife of many years, Mary Shearer Seiter, his cherished daughter Lindsey and her husband Spencer, his brothers Jeff, Matt, Tim; sister Mary Martin and their spouses and also a host of nieces, nephews, family members, and friends who all felt the warmth of his generous spirit.



After earning his bachelor's degree, Rob embarked on a fulfilling career as a building contractor. His dedication to his craft was evident in the homes he built and the communities he helped shape.



Rob's legacy is one of love, craftsmanship, and service. As we bid farewell to this remarkable man, we celebrate a life well-lived and honor the indelible mark he has left on the hearts of all who knew him.



Please join the family in a time of remembrance Friday, February 13, 2026 11-2PM at Baker Hazel Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton OH 45415, with a service beginning at 2PM. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to The Ohio Nature Conservancy, in Rob's memory. He will be dearly missed and forever remembered.



- "Yes that's his real hair, and no it is not dyed"



