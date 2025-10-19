Robert Scott

Scott, Robert

Robert D Scott, 87, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, October 12, 2025. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 24, 2025, at Marlan Gary Funeral Home, 823

South Yellow Springs Street, Springfield, Ohio, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. The Funeral will be held on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 34 West Pleasant Street, Springfield, Ohio. Visitation at 9:00 am until the time of the service, which will be at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery, Springfield, Ohio. Arrangements entrusted to Marlan Gary Funeral Home, Springfield Chapel. wwwthechapelofpeace.com

